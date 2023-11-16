Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,700 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.11% of Royalty Pharma worth $20,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of RPRX opened at $27.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.16. The company has a quick ratio of 13.51, a current ratio of 13.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.42. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $44.47.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 258.07%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RPRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Royalty Pharma Profile

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

