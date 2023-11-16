Russell Diez-Canseco Sells 26,505 Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 26,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $314,084.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,991.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Russell Diez-Canseco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 12th, Russell Diez-Canseco sold 26,844 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $289,378.32.

On Thursday, September 7th, Russell Diez-Canseco sold 26,720 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $303,004.80.

NASDAQ:VITL opened at $12.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $18.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.48 million, a P/E ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VITL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Vital Farms by 106.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Vital Farms by 582.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE raised its holdings in Vital Farms by 1,010.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the period. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on VITL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

