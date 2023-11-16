RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Major Shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp Acquires 100,000 Shares

RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 100,000 shares of RXO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.67 per share, with a total value of $1,967,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,845,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,668,408.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mfn Partners, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 13th, Mfn Partners, Lp bought 30,522 shares of RXO stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.15 per share, for a total transaction of $553,974.30.

RXO Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of RXO opened at $19.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.82. RXO, Inc. has a one year low of $15.67 and a one year high of $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,972.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.88 million. RXO had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that RXO, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RXO. Susquehanna decreased their price target on RXO from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of RXO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of RXO in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on RXO from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.81.

Institutional Trading of RXO

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in RXO during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RXO in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in RXO by 6,329.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in RXO during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

About RXO

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Featured Articles

