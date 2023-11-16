Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 4,893 Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Stock

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $175,903.35. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,061,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,106,503.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 59,909 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.47 per share, with a total value of $2,124,972.23.

On Monday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,103 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.51 per share, with a total value of $332,350.53.

On Friday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,613 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.58 per share, with a total value of $132,163.54.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 518 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.22 per share, with a total value of $17,725.96.

On Monday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 14,764 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.08 per share, with a total value of $503,157.12.

On Friday, October 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 44,184 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.40 per share, with a total value of $1,519,929.60.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 14,113 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.03 per share, with a total value of $494,378.39.

On Monday, October 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 30,772 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.68 per share, with a total value of $1,067,172.96.

On Thursday, August 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,975 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $183,726.75.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CEM stock opened at $36.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.96. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $38.29.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEM. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 8.4% during the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 141,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 1.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the first quarter worth $2,483,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

