Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $61.00 and last traded at $61.01. 20,406 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 63,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Sabine Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.7208 per share. This represents a $8.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.12%. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabine Royalty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBR. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,285 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,020 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,080 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 12.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

See Also

