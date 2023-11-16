Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Shares Up 12.7%

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) rose 12.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.27 and last traded at $9.16. Approximately 533,503 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,643,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Sally Beauty Stock Up 3.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average of $10.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 52.92% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $912.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sally Beauty

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBH. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

