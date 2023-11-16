SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Director Kevin L. Beebe Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.83, for a total value of $350,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,313 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,978.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
SBA Communications Stock Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $233.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.55. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $185.23 and a 52 week high of $312.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.87 and a 200 day moving average of $221.09.
SBA Communications Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 74.89%.
A number of research firms have issued reports on SBAC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $297.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.12.
SBA Communications Company Profile
SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.
