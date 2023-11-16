SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Director Kevin L. Beebe Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.83, for a total value of $350,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,313 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,978.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SBA Communications Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $233.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.55. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $185.23 and a 52 week high of $312.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.87 and a 200 day moving average of $221.09.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 74.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 14.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,406,000 after acquiring an additional 25,783 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SBA Communications by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,039,000 after buying an additional 29,876 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 36.5% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBAC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $297.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.12.

View Our Latest Research Report on SBA Communications

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.