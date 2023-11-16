SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Acquired by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SBA Communications worth $13,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,406,000 after purchasing an additional 25,783 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in SBA Communications by 3.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,039,000 after buying an additional 29,876 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 36.5% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 37.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBAC shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $297.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $234.31. 81,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,884. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 51.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.87 and its 200-day moving average is $221.09. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.23 and a fifty-two week high of $312.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.89%.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.83, for a total transaction of $350,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,978.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

