Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5,233.3% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 472.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period.

SCHV stock opened at $65.70 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $69.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.83.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

