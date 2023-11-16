Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Stock Position Lessened by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $4,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $50.62 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $54.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.63.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

