Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stock Holdings Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,660,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 452,230 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 2.50% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $379,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,144 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 7,347 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after buying an additional 44,845 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $42.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.36. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $46.60.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

