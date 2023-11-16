ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Holdings Decreased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1,425.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW opened at $650.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $133.43 billion, a PE ratio of 84.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $353.62 and a 1 year high of $659.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $575.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $554.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total value of $2,664,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,307 shares in the company, valued at $24,457,874.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total value of $2,664,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,457,874.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.16, for a total value of $200,631.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,231.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,805 shares of company stock worth $5,729,390 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet cut ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $704.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $614.77.

Read Our Latest Report on NOW

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.