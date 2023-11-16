ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Holdings Lifted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $11,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,425.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $704.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.77.

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.5 %

NOW opened at $650.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $133.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.31, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $353.62 and a twelve month high of $659.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $575.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $554.87.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.78, for a total value of $43,730.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,677,720.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total transaction of $48,694.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.78, for a total transaction of $43,730.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,677,720.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,805 shares of company stock valued at $5,729,390 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

