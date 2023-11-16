Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,848 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,189 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Shopify from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Shopify from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.09.

Shares of SHOP opened at $67.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.37. The company has a market cap of $87.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.57 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $32.35 and a one year high of $71.43.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

