Short Interest in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) Declines By 6.9%

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,500 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the October 15th total of 76,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

American National Bankshares Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of American National Bankshares stock opened at $43.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $457.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. American National Bankshares has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $43.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.92.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 22.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that American National Bankshares will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on American National Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American National Bankshares

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 293.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after acquiring an additional 180,767 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 614,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,795,000 after acquiring an additional 173,902 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of American National Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,021,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of American National Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,700,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of American National Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,461,000. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

Featured Articles

