Short Interest in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Drops By 6.8%

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 155,400 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the October 15th total of 166,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Martin H. Resch purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,563. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASS. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 4.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cass Information Systems in the first quarter worth about $1,266,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cass Information Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cass Information Systems in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cass Information Systems by 49.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cass Information Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cass Information Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CASS stock opened at $41.49 on Thursday. Cass Information Systems has a 52-week low of $35.05 and a 52-week high of $51.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.26 million, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.47.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $49.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cass Information Systems will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cass Information Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Cass Information Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.79%.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

