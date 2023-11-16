Short Interest in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN) Declines By 6.9%

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,820,000 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the October 15th total of 12,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,314,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,188 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 1,047.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,181,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468,669 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,279,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,058,000 after purchasing an additional 469,777 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,960,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,522,000 after purchasing an additional 80,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,099,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,147,000 after purchasing an additional 22,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Gen Digital stock opened at $19.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. Gen Digital has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $23.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Gen Digital’s payout ratio is presently 22.83%.

Gen Digital Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers security and performance products comprising that provide real-time protection for PCs, Macs and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

