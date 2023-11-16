Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) EVP Robert B. Lewis Sells 25,000 Shares

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,229 shares in the company, valued at $7,253,397.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Silgan Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $42.39 on Thursday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $55.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. Silgan had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silgan

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Silgan by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,841,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,691,000 after buying an additional 81,163 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Silgan by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,317,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,708,000 after buying an additional 42,494 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Silgan by 20.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,053,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,949,000 after buying an additional 1,047,558 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Silgan by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,623,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,020,000 after acquiring an additional 61,147 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Silgan by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,410,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,382,000 after acquiring an additional 62,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLGN. StockNews.com raised shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Silgan from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Silgan from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

