Sit Investment Associates Inc. Acquires 29,625 Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 29,625 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned 0.10% of Crane worth $4,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Crane by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 242,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,677,000 after acquiring an additional 113,579 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Crane by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 182.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,243,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crane by 30.8% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 31,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,524 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Crane in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Crane from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Crane Stock Performance

Shares of CR opened at $104.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a 12 month low of $67.28 and a 12 month high of $106.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $530.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.32 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.54%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

Featured Stories

