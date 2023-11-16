Sit Investment Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 47,677 Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NDP opened at $30.47 on Thursday. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.81 and a 1 year high of $34.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.47 and its 200 day moving average is $30.11.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Dividend Announcement

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

