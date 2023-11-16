Sit Investment Associates Inc. Boosts Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $5,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 559.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PODD shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Insulet from $329.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Insulet from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.80.

Insulet Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $173.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.46, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.83. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $125.82 and a 12-month high of $335.91.

Insider Activity at Insulet

In other news, CEO James Hollingshead acquired 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $181.41 per share, with a total value of $1,006,825.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,200,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Hollingshead acquired 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $181.41 per share, with a total value of $1,006,825.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,049.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total transaction of $3,286,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at $421,835.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Further Reading

