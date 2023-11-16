Sit Investment Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,655 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund were worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 54.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN:HNW opened at $10.40 on Thursday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $11.12.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

