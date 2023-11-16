Sit Investment Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned 0.19% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MQY. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,085,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,792,000 after acquiring an additional 678,472 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,663,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,687,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 9.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,507,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after purchasing an additional 135,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 775,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,973,000 after buying an additional 105,110 shares in the last quarter. 21.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MQY stock opened at $10.77 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $12.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.09.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.