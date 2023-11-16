Sit Investment Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Free Report) by 218.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,999 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 69.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 125.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CTR stock opened at $32.89 on Thursday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 184.56%.

In other ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.39 per share, with a total value of $51,040.14. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,049,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,932,190.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 62,211 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,636 over the last quarter.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

