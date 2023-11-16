Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $1.81 Million Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 70.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 36,340 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 13,422.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 37,574,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,518,281,000 after purchasing an additional 37,296,195 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,246,209,000 after acquiring an additional 261,435 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,218,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,137,008,000 after acquiring an additional 511,874 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,203,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $856,310,000 after acquiring an additional 122,329 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,413 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.44.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %

A stock opened at $113.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.80 and a twelve month high of $160.26. The company has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.02 and a 200-day moving average of $118.22.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.56%.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $415,730.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,732.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

