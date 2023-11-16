Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $2.27 Million Stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,148 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EHI. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the first quarter worth $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of EHI stock opened at $6.52 on Thursday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average is $6.94.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Profile
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
