Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $2.97 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 52.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.89.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $145.56 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $141.73 and a 1 year high of $187.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.50.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

