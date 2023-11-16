Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $3.09 Million Stock Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Belden were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the second quarter worth approximately $982,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after buying an additional 22,334 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the 1st quarter valued at $2,482,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the first quarter worth $553,000. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BDC shares. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Belden from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Fox Advisors downgraded Belden from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Belden from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Belden in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Belden has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.83.

Insider Transactions at Belden

In other news, SVP Leah Tate bought 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.53 per share, for a total transaction of $100,021.50. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Belden Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BDC stock opened at $69.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.88. Belden Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.54 and a twelve month high of $99.13.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is 3.24%.

Belden Profile

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Featured Articles

