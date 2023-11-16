Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $4.80 Million Stock Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,825 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in KBR were worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of KBR by 930.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of KBR by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in KBR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in KBR in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $52.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.26, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.70 and a 52-week high of $65.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.18%.

KBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on KBR from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.71.

In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.53 per share, with a total value of $257,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,584,082.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

