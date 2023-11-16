Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $5.50 Million Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 1,566.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,510 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $5,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 234.7% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH opened at $110.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $149.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.64 and a 200-day moving average of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.37 per share, for a total transaction of $120,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,370. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.37 per share, for a total transaction of $120,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,370. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Hagemann acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.48 per share, for a total transaction of $232,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $619,090 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.10.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

