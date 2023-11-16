Sit Investment Associates Inc. Increases Stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) by 91.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 396,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,312 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $4,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 24.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 330,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares during the period.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MUI stock opened at $10.73 on Thursday. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.94.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. This is a boost from BlackRock Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

