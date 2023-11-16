Sit Investment Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AGCO by 197.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AGCO by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in AGCO by 227.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Price Performance

Shares of AGCO opened at $118.60 on Thursday. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $109.81 and a 12 month high of $145.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.63. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40.

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.70. AGCO had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 7.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on AGCO from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AGCO from $157.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AGCO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AGCO

AGCO Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.