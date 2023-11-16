Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 1,840 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned about 0.05% of Colliers International Group worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 28.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,990,000 after acquiring an additional 51,521 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at $114,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 125,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 14.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,115,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 395,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,862,000 after buying an additional 33,223 shares during the period. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Colliers International Group Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of CIGI opened at $104.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.01 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.27. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.38 and a 52-week high of $129.95.
Colliers International Group Profile
Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.
