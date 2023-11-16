Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 246,298 Shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,298 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund were worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 140.0% in the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $220,000.

Get RiverNorth Opportunities Fund alerts:

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:RIV opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.97. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $13.39.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were given a $0.1278 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th.

(Free Report)

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.