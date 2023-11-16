Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Logitech International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,313,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,427,000 after purchasing an additional 113,618 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at $238,096,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Logitech International by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,807,000 after buying an additional 466,632 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 3,263.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 922,313 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 9.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 949,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,152,000 after purchasing an additional 82,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $85.29 on Thursday. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $85.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.53 and a 200 day moving average of $67.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.42 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 8.95%. Research analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a $1.1876 dividend. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.98. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOGI. Citigroup boosted their price target on Logitech International from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Logitech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

