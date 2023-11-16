Sit Investment Associates Inc. Takes $1.50 Million Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,475 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,556,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,108,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,675,000 after buying an additional 634,135 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 294.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,432,000 after buying an additional 594,994 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SBA Communications by 15.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,537,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,447,000 after acquiring an additional 348,105 shares during the period. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 1,290.3% during the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 268,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,078,000 after acquiring an additional 249,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $297.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $275.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $311.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.12.

SBA Communications Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SBAC opened at $233.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.55. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $185.23 and a 12-month high of $312.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.09.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.89%.

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.83, for a total transaction of $350,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,978.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

