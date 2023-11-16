Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Siyata Mobile had a negative return on equity of 157.16% and a negative net margin of 189.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.00) earnings per share.
Siyata Mobile Trading Down 10.9 %
SYTA stock opened at $0.57 on Thursday. Siyata Mobile has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $29.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.37.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siyata Mobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siyata Mobile during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Siyata Mobile during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Siyata Mobile in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Siyata Mobile in the first quarter valued at about $274,000.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Siyata Mobile Company Profile
Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular-based communications platform. It develops, markets, and sells rugged handheld Push-to-Talk over Cellular smartphone devices for first responders, construction workers, security guards, government agencies, utilities, transportation and waste management, amusement parks, and mobile workers in various industries.
See Also
