Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Siyata Mobile had a negative return on equity of 157.16% and a negative net margin of 189.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.00) earnings per share.

Siyata Mobile Trading Down 10.9 %

SYTA stock opened at $0.57 on Thursday. Siyata Mobile has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $29.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Get Siyata Mobile alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siyata Mobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siyata Mobile during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Siyata Mobile during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Siyata Mobile in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Siyata Mobile in the first quarter valued at about $274,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $15.20 price objective on shares of Siyata Mobile and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

View Our Latest Research Report on SYTA

Siyata Mobile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular-based communications platform. It develops, markets, and sells rugged handheld Push-to-Talk over Cellular smartphone devices for first responders, construction workers, security guards, government agencies, utilities, transportation and waste management, amusement parks, and mobile workers in various industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Siyata Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siyata Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.