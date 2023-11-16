Snap Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 164,414 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 45% compared to the average volume of 113,088 call options.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Snap in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Snap from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. China Renaissance raised Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Snap from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.52.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $13.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.13.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $134,290.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 495,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,119,382.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,980 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total transaction of $66,938.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,971,317.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $134,290.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 495,584 shares in the company, valued at $5,119,382.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,452,126 shares of company stock valued at $13,333,583 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,340,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,598,000 after buying an additional 1,117,703 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at about $623,522,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Snap by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,541,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888,448 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Snap by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,618,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Snap by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 19,784,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,973 shares during the last quarter. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

