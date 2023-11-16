Solana Price Reaches $62.78 on Exchanges (SOL)

Solana (SOL) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. One Solana coin can currently be purchased for approximately $62.78 or 0.00170144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Solana has a total market cap of $26.53 billion and $3.89 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Solana has traded up 31.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 16th, 2020. Solana’s total supply is 562,638,563 coins and its circulating supply is 422,640,341 coins. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solana and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Solana’s official website is solana.com. The official message board for Solana is solana.com/news.

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana (SOL) is a high-performance blockchain that uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) consensus algorithm and a unique method of ordering transactions to improve speed and throughput. It can process over 50,000 transactions per second and has 400ms block times, allowing it to scale without relying on Layer-2 systems or sharding. The network has processed over 21 billion transactions and has a native cryptocurrency, the SOL utility token, which is used to pay for transaction fees and interact with smart contracts on the blockchain. It can also be staked to earn staking rewards. Decentralized applications being built on Solana may create additional use cases for the SOL token, such as being used as collateral for loans or earning interest when lent out.”

