S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total value of $78,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,381.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.5 %

S&P Global Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $402.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $127.37 billion, a PE ratio of 52.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.13. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $321.14 and a 52 week high of $428.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet cut shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.18.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

