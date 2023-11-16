S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $1,009,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 154.2% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 16,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after buying an additional 9,963 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth $2,831,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in S&P Global by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,839,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $402.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $321.14 and a 1-year high of $428.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.13.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total value of $78,026.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,381.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.18.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

