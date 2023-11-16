SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,812 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 99.3% during the first quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,026,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $181.66 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $161.28 and a 1-year high of $191.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.13.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

