Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:SPB)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Spectrum Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 41.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Spectrum Brands to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.2%.

Spectrum Brands Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SPB stock opened at $77.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.36. Spectrum Brands has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $85.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on SPB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spectrum Brands

In other news, EVP Ehsan Zargar acquired 843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.98 per share, with a total value of $69,952.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,736,458.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO David M. Maura acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.19 per share, for a total transaction of $395,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,151,389.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ehsan Zargar acquired 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.98 per share, for a total transaction of $69,952.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 117,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,736,458.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 15,843 shares of company stock worth $1,276,452. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 31.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 15.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000.

About Spectrum Brands



Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

