Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.17, reports. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $25.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million.

Spero Therapeutics Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPRO opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $60.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.00 and a beta of 0.87. Spero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kamal Hamed sold 39,496 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $50,159.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 576,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,105.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,553 shares of company stock worth $69,298. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spero Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPRO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Spero Therapeutics by 9.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 406,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 35,724 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,373,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after buying an additional 22,550 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $949,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.25% of the company’s stock.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

