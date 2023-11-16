Spire Wealth Management Acquires 21,625 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,625 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

PAPR opened at $31.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $675.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.67.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.