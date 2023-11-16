Spire Wealth Management Buys 2,067 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.10% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 298.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVOO opened at $86.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a twelve month low of $78.54 and a twelve month high of $92.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.56 and a 200 day moving average of $85.89.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

