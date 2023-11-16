Spire Wealth Management Cuts Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 291,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 782,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,316,000 after purchasing an additional 54,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 29.6% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,784,000 after purchasing an additional 357,650 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

In related news, EVP William C. Werner sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $64,498.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,501.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $838,028.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,716,236.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 890 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $64,498.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,501.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,653 shares of company stock worth $8,306,084. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $71.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $79.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.30.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 47.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

