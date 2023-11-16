Spire Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 126.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 129.9% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 877.2% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PWV opened at $47.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $784.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.48. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $43.08 and a twelve month high of $49.43.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

