Spire Wealth Management Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG stock opened at $52.86 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.07 and a fifty-two week high of $54.02. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

