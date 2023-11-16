Spire Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 330,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 127,011 shares during the period. Must Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 11.4% in the second quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 25,988 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 16.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 41.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,842,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,367,000 after purchasing an additional 540,700 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 6.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,323,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,042,000 after purchasing an additional 75,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $7.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.89. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $564.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stephens initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 44,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $298,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,239,289 shares in the company, valued at $49,082,379.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $298,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,239,289 shares in the company, valued at $49,082,379.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad M. Borton sold 152,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $1,214,807.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,277.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,405 shares of company stock worth $2,719,778 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

